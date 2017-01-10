Schneider saved 26 of 27 shots during Monday's loss to Florida.

While the Panthers scored two empty-net goals to bury the Devils, this was one of Schneider's better games of late. He entered Monday's outing with just 12 wins alongside a discouraging .908 save percentage and 2.78 GAA for the year, which is a steep decline from the .924 save percentage and a 2.14 GAA over he posted through his first three seasons with New Jersey. Until Schneider strings together a few more showing like Monday's, he's best viewed as a mediocre No. 2 goalie for your fantasy club.