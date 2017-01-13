Schneider made 31 saves in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton.

Schneider can't be blamed for this defeat, as his team was out-shot 34-19. He has now lost each of his past four starts despite stopping 98 of 104 shots for a .942 save percentage over the last three. Backup Keith Kinkaid will likely spell him in the second leg of New Jersey's back-to-back Friday in Calgary.