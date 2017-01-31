Schneider will be in the blue paint for Tuesday's game with Detroit, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

After being yanked in the first period of the Devils' loss to the Kings on Jan. 24, Schneider turned in a perfect 18-save relief appearance against the league-leading Caps on Thursday. The Red Wings currently find themselves last in the Atlantic Division, but will be energized by the return of Dylan Larkin in Tuesday's tilt and could prove to be a tough opponent for Schneider.