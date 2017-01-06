Schneider will start between the pipes in Friday's home game against the Maple Leafs, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.

Schneider has been on a roll of late, posting back-to-back wins while maintaining a superb 0.50 GAA and .981 save percentage over that span. The American goaltender will look to pick up his 13th win of the campaign in a tough matchup with a hot Maple Leafs team that has won five of its last six games.