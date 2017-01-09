Schneider will defend the cage against the Panthers on Monday, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

Schneider will make his fifth consecutive start after falling in back-to-back outings against Edmonton and Toronto. In his previous two matchups with Florida, the netminder is 0-1-1 and allowed a combined six pucks to find the back of the net. At least this time around, the 30-year-old will be at home where he has performed significantly better this season -- 10-3-2 in New Jersey versus 2-10-4 on the road.