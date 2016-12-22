Schneider will guard the cage in Thursday's home game against the Flyers, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

Schneider has been terrible in the month of December, posting a 1-4-2 record with a dreadful 3.82 GAA and .881 save percentage over seven appearances. The American netminder will hope to put his struggles behind him and pick up his 10th win of the season in a tough home matchup with a dangerous Flyers offense that's averaging 2.87 goals per game on the road this season, fourth in the NHL.