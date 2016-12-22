Devils' Cory Schneider: Tending twine Thursday against Philadelphia
Schneider will guard the cage in Thursday's home game against the Flyers, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.
Schneider has been terrible in the month of December, posting a 1-4-2 record with a dreadful 3.82 GAA and .881 save percentage over seven appearances. The American netminder will hope to put his struggles behind him and pick up his 10th win of the season in a tough home matchup with a dangerous Flyers offense that's averaging 2.87 goals per game on the road this season, fourth in the NHL.
More News
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Continues downward spiral, gives up five•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Gets starting nod for Tuesday's contest•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Suffers shootout loss Sunday•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Will start Sunday's game•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Yet another bad outing•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Tending twine Thursday against St. Louis•