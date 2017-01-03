Schneider will start between the pipes in Tuesday's road game against the Hurricanes, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

Schneider was razor-sharp in his last start, stopping all 22 shots he faced en route to his second shutout of the season and a 3-0 victory over Boston on Monday. The veteran backstop will look to pick up his 12th win of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a Hurricanes team that is 11-3-1 at home this season.