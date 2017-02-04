Schneider will cover the blue paint Saturday for a road game against the Blue Jackets, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

Schneider -- whose record stands at 15-15-8 -- will need to have a hawk's eye on opponent Seth Jones, as the top-pairing defender has racked up three multi-point outings in the past five games. Schneider's had a pair of outings this calendar year that culminated in save percentages at or below .750, but take a closer look and you'll see that he's still maintained a sturdy .924 save rate over the last 12 games -- that's more indicative of how New Jersey's starting goalie has been faring of late.

