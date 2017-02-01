Schneider saved 27 of 30 shots during Tuesday's win over Detroit.

It's be a disappointing season for Schneider. He entered Tuesday's game with an uncharacteristic .910 save percentage, 2.71 GAA and just 14 wins. After posting a .924 save percentage and 2.14 GAA through his first three seasons with New Jersey, expecting a bounce-back stretch to finish the year isn't out of the question. However, Schneider and the Devils have shown very little reason to bank on a midseason turnaround.