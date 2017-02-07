Schneider saved 22 of 23 shots during Monday's win over Buffalo.

Schneider allowed just a single goal on 32 shots during Saturday's win over Columbus and could be finally finding his form. It's been a lackluster campaign for the typically solid netminder, as he entered Monday's outing with an uncharacteristic .911 save percentage and 2.71 GAA. Even with solid showings in consecutive starts, it isn't out of the question to continue being selective with the opponents you start Schneider against.