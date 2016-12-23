Schneider will be in the crease for Friday's tilt with Pittsburgh, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Despite starting Thursday night, Schneider will be in net Friday as well, earning the nod in both games of the back-to-back. Considering he stopped all 16 shots he faced Thursday, it's hard to blame coach John Hynes for sticking with the hot hand. The Penguins scored only one goal in three of their last four contests, but they dropped seven in the other game, so it's tough to tell which version of the Penguins that Schneider will see in this next one.