Schneider will be between the pipes in Monday's game against Boston, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

After a few rough outings, .887 save percentage and 3.27 GAA in four games, Schneider got two games off, and the team and fantasy owners hope the break will get him back on track. The Bruins are middle of the pack in scoring, 2.38 goals per game, so Schneider will get a good opportunity to recover.