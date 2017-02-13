Schneider will be in the crease for Tuesday's contest against Colorado, Andrew Gross of the Record reports.

Schneider has an average .912 save percentage on the season, but in his last six games he's been excellent, with a .933 save percentage and 2.19 GAA. The Avalanche are last in the league with 1.85 goals per game on the road, so Schneider will be in a position to continue his hot streak.