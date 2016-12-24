Devils' Cory Schneider: Yields four goals to Penguins
Schneider allowed four goals on 39 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Penguins on Friday.
The 30-year-old followed up his shutout Thursday with a dud, though it was hardly his fault. Pittsburgh outshot New Jersey, 39-24. Despite that, it was a one-goal game until the final minute of the second period. The Devils skaters are really struggling right now, and as a result, Schneider's come along for the bumpy ride.
