Schneider allowed three goals on 37 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Sharks on Sunday.

The 30-year-old helped kill six San Jose power plays, but the Sharks stars, Brent Burns and Joe Thornton, beat him three times in the second period on even strength. Schneider had yielded just a goal in each of his last two starts, but that little hot streak is done. After a very promising 2015-16 campaign, Schneider is having his worst season in the NHL with a .912 save percentage and a 2.67 GAA.