Severson collected a third-period assist during Friday's loss to Toronto.

Severson kick-started the season with 12 points -- three goals -- through 15 games, but he's notched just eight assists over his past 25 games. He currently owns a minus-22 rating and has registered only 57 shots through 40 games. Severson has plenty of offensive potential, but he's far from a reliable fantasy asset.

