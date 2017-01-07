Devils' Damon Severson: Chips in third-period helper
Severson collected a third-period assist during Friday's loss to Toronto.
Severson kick-started the season with 12 points -- three goals -- through 15 games, but he's notched just eight assists over his past 25 games. He currently owns a minus-22 rating and has registered only 57 shots through 40 games. Severson has plenty of offensive potential, but he's far from a reliable fantasy asset.
