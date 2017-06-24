Zetterlund was drafted 63rd overall by the Devils at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
A product of the famed Frolunda program in Sweden, Zetterlund played very well for Frolunda's junior team but then struggled in a brief 14-game trial with the big club. A heady, two-way player with decent puck skills, Zetterlund will attempt to carve out a more substantial role this season in Sweden.
