Josefson (concussion) has been activated off injured reserve and will suit up against Washington on Thursday, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

Josefson has been sidelined for New Jersey's last five outings with this concussion and was a healthy scratch for the seven games before that. Unless he can start securing more regular ice time, owners may want to consider other blue line options.

