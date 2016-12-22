Josefson was placed on injured reserve Thursday due to a concussion.

Josefson was designated for IR retroactively, which will allow him to be eligible for the Devils' Dec. 17 matchup with the Penguins. Even when healthy, the center has been used sparingly, appearing in only 14 games thus far. With just two points on the year, it's unlikely the 25-year-old will suddenly start scoring whenever he's cleared to return.