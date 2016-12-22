Devils' Jacob Josefson: Designated for injured reserve
Josefson was placed on injured reserve Thursday due to a concussion.
Josefson was designated for IR retroactively, which will allow him to be eligible for the Devils' Dec. 17 matchup with the Penguins. Even when healthy, the center has been used sparingly, appearing in only 14 games thus far. With just two points on the year, it's unlikely the 25-year-old will suddenly start scoring whenever he's cleared to return.
More News
-
Devils' Jacob Josefson: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Devils' Jacob Josefson: Scores shootout winner against Toronto•
-
Devils' Jacob Josefson: Will play Sunday•
-
Devils' Jacob Josefson: Sees plenty of power-play time Tuesday•
-
Devils' Jacob Josefson: Signs with the Devils•
-
Devils' Jacob Josefson: Strikes on the power play in loss•