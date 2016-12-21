Josefson sat out Wednesday's practice with an upper-body injury, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

Josefson has been out of the lineup for the Devils' last two outings as a healthy scratch, so it is unclear when he may have picked up this knock. The 25-year-old has been used sparingly this season even when healthy. As such, if he is ruled out against Philadelphia on Thursday, the center's absence will likely have minimal impact on most fantasy lineups.