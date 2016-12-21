Devils' Jacob Josefson: Misses practice Wednesday
Josefson sat out Wednesday's practice with an upper-body injury, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.
Josefson has been out of the lineup for the Devils' last two outings as a healthy scratch, so it is unclear when he may have picked up this knock. The 25-year-old has been used sparingly this season even when healthy. As such, if he is ruled out against Philadelphia on Thursday, the center's absence will likely have minimal impact on most fantasy lineups.
More News
-
Devils' Jacob Josefson: Designated for injured reserve•
-
Devils' Jacob Josefson: Scores shootout winner against Toronto•
-
Devils' Jacob Josefson: Will play Sunday•
-
Devils' Jacob Josefson: Sees plenty of power-play time Tuesday•
-
Devils' Jacob Josefson: Signs with the Devils•
-
Devils' Jacob Josefson: Strikes on the power play in loss•