Josefson (illness) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Devils play-by-play announcer Matt Loughlin reports.

Between battling a concussions near the tail end of 2016 and this latest illness, Josefson has had a tough go of it this campaign. Even in the 16 games that he's managed to play, the Swede's been delicately managed with the pivot only averaging 11:50 of ice time per contest. Taking his spot on the active roster is defenseman Yohann Auvitu.