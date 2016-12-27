Josefson (concussion) will miss Tuesday's matchup with the Penguins.

Josefson has sat out all but two of the Devils' last 14 contests due to injury or just being a healthy scratch. When in the lineup, the center has garnered a paltry two helpers. Considering his inability to secure regular ice time, there's not much fantasy appeal here.

