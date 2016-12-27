Devils' Jacob Josefson: Not available Tuesday
Josefson (concussion) will miss Tuesday's matchup with the Penguins.
Josefson has sat out all but two of the Devils' last 14 contests due to injury or just being a healthy scratch. When in the lineup, the center has garnered a paltry two helpers. Considering his inability to secure regular ice time, there's not much fantasy appeal here.
