Josefson (illness) will miss his second straight game when the Devils play the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Josefson provides good bottom-six production for New Jersey, but that doesn't really translate into good fantasy production in the majority of formats. The 25-year-old will have three days to get healthy before the Devils' home game against the Maple Leafs on Friday.

