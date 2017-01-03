Devils' Jacob Josefson: Out again Tuesday
Josefson (illness) will miss his second straight game when the Devils play the Hurricanes on Tuesday.
Josefson provides good bottom-six production for New Jersey, but that doesn't really translate into good fantasy production in the majority of formats. The 25-year-old will have three days to get healthy before the Devils' home game against the Maple Leafs on Friday.
