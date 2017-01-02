Josefson (illness) won't play in Monday's tilt with Boston, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

The center hasn't been the most productive Devil, with only two points in 16 games, but he has been getting some power play minutes lately, so his absence will give valuable power play minutes to one of his teammates. Sergey Kalinin could get that time, as the man just below Josefson on the depth chart, but Kalinin isn't much of a fantasy option either.