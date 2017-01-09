Josefson (illness) will not suit up against the Panthers on Monday, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

Josefson remains on injured reserve and will need to be activated before he can return to the lineup. Since the start of December, the blueliner has appeared in just three contests, in which he averaged a mere 13:37 of ice time. Given the depth for New Jersey down the middle, it is unclear if the 25-year-old will even be in the game-day roster once given the thumbs up to play.