Josefson (concussion) will travel with the team for Thursday's contest against Washington, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

Josefson remains on injured reserve and has yet to get clearance to suit up, but joining his teammates on the road is certainly a good sign. With Vernon Fiddler (lower body) designated for IR, there is an open roster spot for Josefson if he can pass throuhg the concussion protocol. However, even if he does slot back in, it's worth noting that the 25-year-old has not recorded a point since Nov. 6. He shouldn't be expected to suddenly start scoring at will.