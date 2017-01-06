Josefson (illness) won't be in the lineup for Friday's game against Toronto, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

Josefson will miss a third consecutive game Friday, but his absence won't impact many fantasy owners' lineups, as his nearly nonexistent offensive production -- two assists in 16 games this season -- keeps him off the fantasy radar in most season-long formats. The Devils should release another update on the 25-year-old pivot's status once he's ready to return to game action.