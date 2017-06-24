Boqvist was drafted 36th overall by the Devils at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

The shifty 19-year-old Swede had a solid season for the Brynas junior team and as a result was recalled for 16 games with the big club in the SHL. He posted six assists in those contests and his skill and skating ability were on display on seemingly a nightly basis. The biggest issue surrounding Boqvist (and he isn't the only in this draft class with this issue) is that his current game is almost entirely perimeter-oriented. He just doesn't go to the difficult areas of the ice to make plays. That will work on bigger ice in Sweden, but it's not going to work in the NHL. The Devils are going to have to slowly get Boqvist to change his game a bit because he does have some dynamic offensive abilities.