The Devils recalled Blandisi from AHL Albany on Saturday.

The Devils currently only have 12 healthy forwards on their roster, so Blandisi will round out the team's depth as the 13th body up front. The 22-year-old pivot has played well in the minors this season, notching 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in 28 games with AHL Albany. His first chance to crack the lineup will come Sunday against the Sharks.