The Devils recalled Blandisi from AHL Albany on Thursday.

Blandisi has played well in the minors this season, racking up 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in 28 games, and will now hope to replicate that success with the big club. It isn't clear what kind of role Blandisi will have if and when he cracks the Devils' lineup, but his first chance to do so will come Friday against the Flames.