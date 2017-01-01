Moore (concussion) was placed on injured reserve after leaving Saturday's game against the Capitals on a stretcher.

Moore was hit hard along the boards by Tom Wilson early in Saturday's contest and had to be taken to the hospital for evaluation. The defenseman showed range of motion with his extremities but was diagnosed with a concussion, which necessitated his placement on injured reserve. It remains to be seen how long exactly the 26-year-old will be sidelined, but at the very earliest, he won't be able to return until the Devils' Jan. 9 matchup with the Panthers.