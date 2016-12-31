Moore (undisclosed) was stretchered off the ice after taking a hard hit into the boards from Washington's Tom Wilson in the first period of Saturday's contest.

The good news is Moore was reportedly able to move his legs and arms before being taken off the ice, but it's obviously never encouraging to see a player exit a game on a stretcher. The 26-year-old blueliner will likely be taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, but the Devils should release an update on his status in the coming days.