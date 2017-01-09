Moore (concussion) has yet to progress in his recovery, effectively ruling him out against Florida on Monday, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

Moore, who has missed the Devils' previous four outings, had managed just two helpers in his last seven appearances prior to getting hurt. Considering concussions are notoriously difficult to pin down in terms of timeline, remains unclear when the defenseman might be eligible to return. The 26-year-old will need to be activated off injured reserve prior to suiting up, so the team should provide an update once he is given the all clear.