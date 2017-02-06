Moore (concussion) will not suit up against the Sabres on Monday, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

According to coach John Hynes, Moore will need some additional ice time at practice before he is given the all clear to return. The defenseman has yet to get into a game in 2017, as he has now missed 16 straight with this concussion. With injuries piling up on the Devils blue line, Karl Stollery will replace the 26-year-old Moore for the time being. The Illinois native should have plenty of time to practice as New Jersey prepare to kick off their bye week on Tuesday.