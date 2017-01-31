Moore (concussion) is still on injured reserve and is projected to miss Tuesday night's game in Detroit, according to NHL.com.

The fact that Moore remains on IR is a strong indication that he'll miss his 14th consecutive game and, as a result, every game in the month of January. Concussions can be tricky, so there will surely be some news if and when Moore passes protocol and is cleared by the team to return to action. Kyle Qunicey will likely continue to serve on New Jersey's second defensive pairing with Moore still out.