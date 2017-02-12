Moore (concussion) will rejoin the lineup for Sunday's game against the Sharks, Chris Ryan of NJ.com,/a> reports.

Moore suggested that he's got no hesitations about being hit. "I'm definitely going to approach it by keeping my game simple. Try and get a hit early," Moore told NJ Advance Media. "I definitely don't have any reservations in my mind about getting hit. I feel like I'm stronger than I was when I went down." The blueliner's had a decent season for the Devils when healthy, totaling 13 points (five goals, eight assists) over 37 games. His minus-6 rating isn't surprising given that he plays for a team with a minus-27 goal differential on the season. He may slot in alongside Steve Santini in Sunday's pairings and is a likely candidate to rejoin the second unit on New Jersey's man advantage.