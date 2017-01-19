Moore (concussion) resumed skating Thursday, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

Thursday marked the first time Moore has skated since he sustained a concussion Dec. 31 against the Capitals, so although it's an encouraging step in the right direction, the 26-year-old blueliner is likely still a ways away from returning to game action. A more definite timetable for Moore's return to New Jersey's lineup should be established once he's cleared to practice with his teammates.

