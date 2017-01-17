Moore (concussion) has yet to resume skating and did not travel with the team for Tuesday's meeting with Minnesota, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

Moore has not gotten into a game in 2017, as he has missed eight contests so far with this concussion. The blueliner does not seem to be making progress toward returning to action. While skating will be an important part of the recovery process, the 26-year-old will likely need to fully participate in practice, including taking contact, before he is cleared.