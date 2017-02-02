Merrill (upper body) was placed on injured reserve by the Devils on Thursday retroactive to Jan. 31.

Merrill has already been ruled out for the team's next two contests and remains without a definitive timetable for return, so his placement on injured reserve shouldn't come as much of a surprise. The move opens up a roster spot for Andy Greene's (upper body) activation off injured reserve ahead of Friday's contest against the Flames. More information should arrive when he's nearing a return to the lineup. With the team on a bye next week, the earliest he can return comes Feb. 12 against the Sharks.