Merrill scored his first goal of the season during Friday's loss to Toronto.

Interestingly, Merrill is putting together a bit of a hot streak of late with a goal and two assists through his past four games. However, he's averaged just 19:04 per night with 36 seconds of power-play time during the stretch, and he has only 33 points over 182 career games. You'll want to aim higher in all fantasy settings.