Merrill (upper body) won't be available for Friday's game against the Flames or Saturday's matchup against Columbus, and is without a definite timetable for his return to New Jersey's lineup, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

Merrill's absence will test the Devils' depth at defense, but won't mean much to fantasy owners, as his limited offensive upside -- four points in 27 games this season -- keeps him from being a practical option in most fantasy formats. A more clear-cut timetable for the blueliner's return to game action should be established once he's able to return to practice.