Merrill (illness) won't play in Friday's matchup with Montreal.

The defenseman isn't much of a score, with only four points in 23 games this season, so his absence alone won't make much of a splash in most fantasy leagues. However, whenever a top liner is out, there will be a ripple effect in the minutes of the rest of the players at the position. Kyle Quincy and Karl Stollery will probably get most of Merrill's 18:11 minutes divided between them.