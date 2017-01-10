Stollery was summoned to the Devils on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

Stollery is still waiting to debut with New Jersey. The big bosses running the Devils scooped him up as an unrestricted free agent this summer, awarding him a one-year contract valued at $575,000 and with $220,000 guaranteed. His moving up to the NHL this late in the season suggests that he needs to add some polish to his game; in fact, we'd be surprised if he ever secures a full-time role at hockey's highest level, considering that he's been involved in AHL play since the 2011-12 campaign. As a depth player, he's not likely to make much of an impact in the fantasy realm.