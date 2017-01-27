Stollery was sent down to AHL Albany on Thursday.

The 29-year-old has been in the NHL for under a month, but he has started to make his mark on the Devils' power play, with three assists in seven games, all coming off the man advantage. When that is combined with his 11 PIM and 12 hits, he could find a niche in deep leagues where such stats carry weight. With the All-Star break this weekend, it's likely that Stollery was sent down to stay active and will be recalled when the weekend is through.