Kinkaid will start in goal at home against the Capitals in Saturday's matinee, Chris Ryan of The Star-Ledger reports.

Kinkaid earned this start after stymieing the Caps with a 43-save output in Thursday's road match. There is no doubt that the backup tender stole the show in that one, but he's going to have a hard time continuing to pick up victories with the biscuit thrown at the cage so frequently. In fact, Kinkaid's seen an average of 36.3 shots over nine games this campaign. He makes for a decent contrarian play in daily leagues with consideration to his .930 save rate, but the growing fear is that he's overdue for getting blown up.