Kinkaid gave up four goals on 17 shots and was pulled just over halfway through Thursday's loss to the Capitals.

After Cory Schneider got yanked from Tuesday's game and Kinkaid played well in relief, the reverse happened this time, as Schneider made 18 saves without a blemish. This has to be considered a blown opportunity for Kinkaid, who could really have given the Devils' coaching staff something to think about over the All-Star break if he'd delivered a strong effort against the Caps' highly capable offense.