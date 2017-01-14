Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Cruises to victory Friday
Kinkaid picked up 31 saves on 32 shots for a 2-1 road win against the Flames on Friday night.
Kinkaid's fine performance helped the Devils snap a four-game losing streak. With the exception of a six-goal hiccup against the Capitals on New Year's Eve, it's been smooth sailing for the backup tender of late -- even including that dud, he's posted a .922 save percentage over his past five games.
More News
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Draws start Friday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Back for more against Caps•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Stops 44 to beat Capitals•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Patrolling crease Thursday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Makes 28 saves in loss•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Starting in goal Saturday in Ottawa•