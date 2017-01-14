Kinkaid will be between the posts for Friday night's game in Calgary, Andrew Gross of the Record reports.

Kinkaid receives his first start of 2017 after allowing six goals to the Capitals on New Year's Eve. The 27-year-old has been a serviceable backup for New Jersey this season, posting a 2.74 GAA to go with a respectable enough .917 save percentage. He'll look to get his first win of the new year against the Flames, who are currently averaging 2.61 goals per game, good for 19th in the league.