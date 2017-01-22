Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Earns win with 35 saves
Kinkaid made 35 saves in a 4-1 victory over the Flyers on Saturday night.
Cory Schneider was too sick to start, so Kinkaid played both Friday and Saturday. He looked sharp, stoning the Flyers' stars on several occasions. Kinkaid is a serviceable back-up on the ice, but his fantasy value is sorely limited.
