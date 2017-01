Kinkaid stopped 23 of the 26 shots he faced in Friday's 3-1 loss against the Canadiens.

Even though Kinkaid lost, all three goals were of the power-play variety and not his fault. He did a decent job in place of starter Cory Schneider, who was under the weather. With the exception of a disaster on New Year's Eve against the Capitals, Kinkaid has been solid since early December when his number has been called.